FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Major County Sheriff's Office posted on its social media late Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, that deputies and Fairview Police Department officers are looking for a man who escaped custody from Major County.
The sheriff's department spokesperson said the man still was missing as of Tuesday morning, but officials with more information were working another call.
The post said Russell Brinson was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with the world "Ariat" down the sleeve and blue jeans.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office, (580) 227-4471, or Fairview Police Department, (580) 227-4444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.