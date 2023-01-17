Russell Brinson

Russell Brinson was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with the world "Ariat" down the sleeve and blue jeans, according to Major County Sheriff's Office.

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Major County Sheriff's Office posted on its social media late Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, that deputies and Fairview Police Department officers are looking for a man who escaped custody from Major County.

The sheriff's department spokesperson said the man still was missing as of Tuesday morning, but officials with more information were working another call.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office, (580) 227-4471, or Fairview Police Department, (580) 227-4444.

