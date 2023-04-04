FAIRVIEW, Okla. — Authorities in Major County issued an evacuation notice for an area south of Fairview due to a wildfire Tuesday.
A Facebook post by Major County Sheriff’s Office, shows the area affected is up to County Road EW 55 between 250 and 253 south of Fairview.
An earlier post indicated there was a “large fire in the Longdale area producing large amounts of smoke.”
Tuesday evening, Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced it was closing Oklahoma 58 at the Blaine-Major County line “due to a grass fire that is jumping the highway.”
