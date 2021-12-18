ENID, Okla. — Half a million dollars meant to give more Enid High School graduates a clear pathway to higher education exchanged hands Friday at the home of a retired business owner.
Enid resident Ray Davis donated the second, final installment of a $1 million scholarship dedicated to the memory of his late children to Enid Public School Foundation, a year earlier than planned.
Funds from the foundation’s Vicki and Kevin Davis Scholarship will continue to award EHS seniors $40,000 each, or $5,000 a semester, to attend either Oklahoma State University or Northern Oklahoma College, according to the foundation.
Davis signed and presented the check for $500,000 to EPSF Executive Director Janna Jackson in his home office Friday morning. Several district administrators sitting nearby applauded the gift.
“Janna, I hope it works,” Davis said with a laugh. “I warned them (at the bank) that would be coming through. … I told them, ’Don’t turn it back.’”
“It works every time,” Jackson told him, laughing too.
The scholarship is given to EHS seniors who have successfully participated in the same-named scholarship program at the University Center and are slated to attend OSU or NOC in the fall. Seniors who plan to attend a CareerTech institution also are encouraged to apply, according to EPS.
Funds would cover any education-related expenses going through the college bursar account, such as tuition, fees, books and on-campus living expenses, Jackson said.
Scholarship applications for class of 2022 are due in the EHS counselor’s office by Jan. 26, 2022.
With how much college tuition and other expenses cost nowadays, Davis said awarded students would be responsible for “filling the space” with other funds such as Pell Grants, loans or other scholarships.
“That’ll last for a while, and hopefully that’ll push some more kids through, and they’ll end up doing something with their education and make a success out of whatever life they want,” he said. “it’s good that these youngsters have a way of getting to what they want to do.”
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd was present Friday, along with district CFO Sam Robinson and Assistant Superintendent Dudley Darrow, to thank Davis for the continued contribution.
“It’s very generous,” Floyd said. “It’s helped a lot of kids.”
Jackson said with the additional donation, the foundation could double the number of high school graduates who have received the scholarships.
Davis donated the scholarship’s initial $500,000 to the foundation in 2019, referring to it in the last three years as phase 1. All nine EHS graduates who received the scholarship still are in college — four juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.
“There’s gonna be some real good results,” he said of the students. “They’ve got something going for them. They’re gonna go a long way.”
Davis, former owner of Comfort Inn of Enid, attributed the eventual creation of the scholarship to a story in the News & Eagle about an EPS school board meeting in May 2013.
According to the News & Eagle, then-Superintendent Shawn Hime told board members that the EPS Foundation would begin fundraising efforts to cover fees for students taking college-level classes at the planned University Center.
However, EPS also was expecting significant budget decreases for 2014 due to cuts in both state and federal funding, Hime said.
Davis said after reading the story, he met with EPSF’s then-executive director, Jennifer Fields, for several months over how to help fund the University Center’s scholarship program.
He recounted that eventually he told Fields, “‘Why don’t I just write you a check for $14,000, and you get it started?’ And that’s how it got started.”
Davis later increased that donation to $314,000, a scholarship for students with a financial need who wished to take concurrent classes at the center. It was, at the time, the largest single donation made to the foundation.
Today, more than 30 EHS students are enrolled in the University Center program, Jackson said.
Darrow, assistant superintendent of secondary education, said Davis’ contribution had paid dividends to first-generation college students who graduated from EHS.
“It just gives so many kids a chance,” Darrow, EHS’ former principal, told him. “You’re really changing generations, going forward, you really are.”
Davis said he learned from his father, Perry C. Davis, who had a fourth-grade education but worked 80 hours a week to establish the P.C. Davis Construction Co. In honor of his father and mother, Goldie, Ray Davis also established a scholarship fund in 2014 at Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, covering 10 years of free museum visits for children at seven EPS elementary schools.
“I was taught, and of course (his son) Kevin was being taught, you have to earn your way,” Davis said. “And that’s a privilege. All you need is that opportunity.”
Together, the two built 18 school buildings for EPS, Phillips University, Autry Technology Center and other area school districts.
“He built this city,” Jackson said, before adding, “He still is. Just in a different way.”
More information about the scholarship or other EPS Foundation programs is available by contacting Janna Jackson at (580) 977-4592 or foundation@enidk12.org.
