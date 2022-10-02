ENID, Okla. — Main Street Enid’s economic vitality committee, along with local and state partners, will provide an opportunity for Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs to network and connect with services in the community.
“Tools for Your Business” will be a free and interactive event for all business owners, with the intentional inclusion of Hispanic entrepreneurs, according to a press release from MSE.
With topics being covered in a speed-dating style format, attendees will be able to meet local professionals to help their businesses and to network with other business owners to strengthen the economic vitality of Enid’s historic core, according to the release.
With the opening of several Hispanic-owned businesses in downtown Enid, MSE’s economic vitality committee saw the need to provide networking opportunities to those entrepreneurs to help strengthen their businesses.
“Enid has a growing and thriving Hispanic population, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this networking session to this community in their native language,” Charlet Ringwald, assistant director of MSE, said in the release.
“Tools for Your Business” will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Five80 Coffeehouse, 122 E. Randolph. A reception will be held after at the Gold Door, 120 W. Randolph.
The local and state organizations that will be there to provide information include Oklahoma Main Street Center, Autry Technology Center, Metro Technology Centers and Oklahoma Small Business Development Centers, according to MSE.
Local professionals will be there, as well as bilingual staff to provide information about their services. Among those include Stride Bank, Hann Plummer PLLC, Mitchell DeClerck PLLC and the City of Enid, the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.