In celebration of Earth Day, Main Street Enid is inviting community members to help keep downtown Enid clean on Saturday afternoon.
Natalie Rapp, executive director of MSE, said a community cleanup day will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday.
"With May's First Friday coming up, and for Earth Day, we want to just make sure that we are taking care of our downtown and making it look as good as it can be," Rapp said.
Volunteers will meet at the Gazebo on the Garfield County Court House lawn and be divided into groups to clean up different areas of downtown Enid by picking up trash and other debris and pulling up weeds.
MSE will provide trash bags, water and snacks, but those who attend are encouraged to bring their own gloves. Tools like shovels and rakes also will be available.
Individuals and groups of people are encouraged to participate in the community cleanup day.
Community members of all ages can sign up online to by visiting www.signupgenius.com/go/4090E4EAFAA29A57-downtown.
Parents or guardians are asked to be present for those under 16 years old who sign up.
There are nine blocks in downtown Enid, but whether each area is cleaned up depends on the number of volunteers present.
Rapp said additional cleanup days will be held throughout the spring and summer months to ensure that downtown Enid looks "nice and clean."
The cleanup days help create a sense of community, Rapp said.
"Getting people involved and having them help clean up our community — I think it makes us all feel a little bit better," Rapp said.
For more information about the community cleanup day, visit MSE's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.