Downtown business and property owners are invited to the next Main Street Meet-Up, scheduled for two sessions Tuesday, July 26.
The day will open with a morning coffee session at 9 a.m. at Five80 Coffeehouse, and close with a happy hour session at 4 p.m. at Settlers Brewing Co. The same information will be presented at both sessions.
This month's meet-up will feature Caleb Roche, of CRoche Consulting. He will provide tips and tricks for online marketing, as well as Q&A to assist businesses with their marketing questions.
"[Meet-ups are] a great way for downtown Enid businesses to not only come together and learn a little bit more about business from qualified experts, but also to network with the rest of the downtown community," said Jake Krumwiede, Main Street Enid's Economic Vitality chair.
For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
