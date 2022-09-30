ENID, Okla. — An event that has become an autumn Enid tradition returns to downtown Friday, Oct. 7.
Oktoberfest, Main Street Enid’s final First Friday of the year, will feature food, beer, music and more 6-9 p.m.
“We’re going to once again block off the 200 block of West Randolph and the 100 block of Independence,” said Charlet Ringwald, Main Street Enid assistant director, “and we’re going to have food trucks along that. We will have a live DJ playing polka music. We’re going to have several breweries, so not just our breweries from Enid, but a few from surrounding towns.”
There once again will be an Oktoberfest/German costume contest, including a trophy for best group, best couple and best individual.
Main Street is adding two new events to this year’s festivities. There will be a stein holding contest and a sausage toss.
“It’s going to be similar to an egg toss, going back and forth,” Ringwald said. “We’re going to have an adult team, and that’s going to be opened up to younger participants as well, so we’re going to have two categories for that. The winners will receive custom trophies made by Riley Jantzen’s company, Friendly Creative Co.”
Oktoberfest has become one of Main Street Enid’s two biggest First Fridays, the other being First Friday Fiesta in May. One works to kick off the First Friday season, while the other brings it to a close, Ringwald said.
The Enid Walk to End Alzheimer’s also will be going on downtown the evening of Oct. 7. There will be a kids’ zone at the end of Randolph that will have giant games, like checkers and cornhole.
On the Washington block, Finger Pickin’ Good will be holding a block party as well.
“It’s going to be a great time,” Ringwald said. “Hopefully the weather will be nice.”
