ENID, Okla. — Main Street Enid’s annual social and awards gala is scheduled for Friday evening, Sept. 23, 2022.
“A Night on Main Street” will be Mardi Gras-themed and start at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence.
The event is open to the public and will consist of cocktails, a New Orleans-inspired buffet dinner, a silent auction, Main Street awards, a DJ and dancing. There will be a Main Street presentation, and nine awards will be given out to partnering businesses.
Charlet Ringwald, Main Street assistant director, said the organization typically has the annual awards and social but decided to go bigger this year with the gala to invite more community members to the event and to help raise more funds for the Christmas season.
“We wanted to grow it a bit more, as our downtown district keeps growing and developing,” she said. “We thought this would be a great way to invite the public to see what (Main Street) does. ... Since Christmas is growing and expanding every year, so we’re needing additional funds for that. This is a fun way to raise some money for all the things that we do for Christmas, like Enid Lights Up the Plains and all the decorating we do downtown.”
Individual tickets for the event are $50, and a sponsored table of eight tickets is $350. To purchase tickets, visit https://checkout.square.site/buy/DMQDJWBD53N7WY IGZ4QRGDO7. To pay with a check or cash, requests for an invoice can be emailed taylor@mainstreetenid.org.
Mardi Grad-themed attire is encouraged. Park Avenue Thrift has a display up in the store with beads, masks and clothes to fit the theme.
