Main Street America will be visiting Downtown Enid Aug. 29-30 to help Main Street Enid determine Transformation Strategies.
In preparation for Main Street America’s visit, Main Street Enid is gathering input via an online survey about Downtown Enid. The results of this survey will inform planning for future development and improvements. All Enid community members and those in the surrounding area are encouraged to complete this survey. To take the survey, visit MainStreetEnid.org. The survey will close on August 18, 2023.
To access the survey scan the QR code in the graphic provided or click on the link at Community Survey - Enid, OK - July 2023 (qualtrics.com)
MSA will evaluate the downtown community and use what they find to help Main Street Enid with a strategic plan that will help the district continue to grow over the next few years. A Transformation Strategy is a comprehensive strategy that guides the direction of the revitalization initiative and, over time, transforms the district.
“As our program approaches its 30th year, we are excited to take the next step in continuing the growth of our district and determining transformative strategies that will provide revitalization and improved quality of life for all,” Main Street Enid Director, Natalie Rapp said. “We look forward to strengthening our program so we can continue to serve our community for another 30 years.”
“It’s extremely important that we hear from all demographics within Enid and the surrounding area. This will allow us to have a full representation of our community and the results will help better our initiatives and understand the true needs of those who make up Enid as a whole.” Rapp says.
Main Street Enid, Inc. is committed to preserving and developing our downtown district through diverse partnerships as we enhance the quality of life in our destination community. Enid became a Main Street community in 1994 and has been recognized locally, statewide and nationally as one of the premier programs in the country. Property owners, business owners, professionals, and volunteers serve on the board of directors and on various committees addressing issues such as facade improvements, special events, fundraising, networking and resource sharing.
To date, more than $67 million in private reinvestment have been spent on downtown improvements since 1994.
