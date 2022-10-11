Main Street Enid hosted its first Tools for your Business event Tuesday, with an emphasis on promoting the business growth of the Hispanic community of Enid.
The event derived from its Main Street Meet Up events, with business owners of the downtown district gathering to talk about businesses, their troubles and their successes. Main Street Enid partnered with Oklahoma Main Street Center to host the event at Five80 Coffeehouse.
Charlet Ringwald, assistant director of Main Street Enid, said a large percentage of Enid’s population is Hispanic, and said there have been many new businesses opened by Hispanic owners over the past few years.
“We discovered through the Census that 14% of our population is Hispanic. So over the last couple of years businesses pop up in the downtown district that are Hispanic owned. It’s hard enough to do business, so to do business in a second language, it’s really difficult. So we wanted to be able, as Main Street, to help them out as best we can. So we looked for different professionals in our community who offer bilingual services.”
Ringwald said business owners sometimes can feel isolated, and that events such as the Tools for your Business can help business owners through times that can be confusing or troubling. She said it also was vital to emphasize the Hispanic business community, as there are additional barriers that business owners face.
“I think it’s incredibly important, especially with the networking,” Ringwald said. “We’re a bigger city, but we also have that small town, small community feeling. So we want to make sure that everybody feels that way.”
Jake Krumwiede, president of Main Street Enid and chair of its economic vitality committee, said it was vital to ensure all businesses are able to have the resources they need to thrive in Enid.
“We wanted to create this event to where we were able to get this community involved with and in front of all the decision makers and all of the people that can help you promote and strengthen your business,” Krumwiede said.
During the event, Enid Mayor George Pankonin declared that October would be celebrated as Hispanic Heritage Month in Enid.
Also present was Buffy Hughes, director of Oklahoma Main Street Center, who said Oklahoma’s community is diverse, and its business community should reflect that.
“The People on Main Street programs across Oklahoma work to create inclusive communities, including the Hispanic community,” Hughes said. “It takes residents, visitors, entrepreneurs and customers to produce a thriving Main Street. And it should be reflective of and in service to all members of the community.”
