ENID, Okla. — Main Street Enid hosted its annual awards celebration at a gala at Stride Bank Center on Friday night.
The awards honored businesses who partner with Main Street Enid and were awarded in a variety of categories. “A Night on Main Street” was a Mardi Gras-themed event consisting of cocktails, buffet dinner, the Main Street awards and dancing.
Charlet Ringwald, assistant director of Main Street Enid, told the Enid News & Eagle earlier this week that this year’s celebration was a larger event to involve more members of the community and in order to help raise funds for the Christmas season.
Awards winners and nominees were:
• Best Facade Improvement, Apex Tile & Closing. Other nominees were Cherokee Ranch and Gold Door.
• Volunteer of the year nominees, Da Vinci’s employees. Other nominees were Chad Swanson and Jeff Molner.
• Best Branding, Settlers Brewing Co. Other nominees were Azalea Park and Boho Teepee.
• New Business of the Year, Gold Door. Other nominees were Cherokee Strip and Sweets of Enid.
• Downtown Business of the Year, Enid Axe. Other nominees were Cherokee Ranch and Gold Door.
• Best Interior Design, Cherokee Ranch. Other nominees were Apex Tile & Closing and Enid Axe.
• Best Window Displays, Boho Teepee. Other nominees were Azalea Park and Return Engagement.
• Partner of the Year, Stride Bank Center. Other nominees were city of Enid Parks and Recreation Department and Gold Door.
• Board Member of the Year, Trent Misak. Other nominees were Corey Keller and Jay Sharp.
