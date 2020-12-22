Main Street Enid was recognized last week for its promotional events and design from 2019 by the state Main Street program center.
During Oklahoma’s 31st annual virtual awards presentation on Dec. 15, Main Street Enid tied with itself for two retail events, Main Street Clue and Main Street Mini Golf. Enid Brewing Co. won for Best Building/Business Branding.
Main Street organizations from cities across the state competed in 20 award categories representing the “four points” of the Main Street approach: organization, promotion, economic vitality and design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed the entries and determined the winners.
Organizations submitted their entries earlier in the year when the presentation were originally set for May, Main Street Enid’s Board President Roxanna Costello said.
The event was delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time and eventually moved to December.
“Of course winning awards is rewarding, but knowing that we have a lot of up and coming ideas makes it more special,” Costello said.
She said she hopes next year’s awards will be held in May as planned, but said, “Of course with the year we’ve had, I’m not sure what will happen next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.