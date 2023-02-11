ENID, Okla. — Enid continues to grow economically through hard work, commitment and creativity — a sentiment echoed by local business officials.
“During the pandemic, in opposition to much loss, small businesses and local companies soared to such a degree that our community will never be the same,” said Natalie Rapp, Main Street Enid director. “We really saw our community band together to make sure our businesses remained open. Miraculously, while we never want to see any business close, our community only lost three companies during the pandemic. When I took over Main Street in 2020, our focus was supporting local companies as much as we could to get them through something many of us had never experienced.”
Tani Mahaffey, owner of Boho Teepee, spoke to this connection.
“We were so worried that we wouldn’t make it through,” Mahaffey said. “We were a fairly new company, and everyone was struggling. Our store actually progressed in sales during this time period, not only because of shoppers and buyers but because of businesses supporting other businesses.”
“We all buy from corporations, but in the last few years we have seen an abundance of growth locally — take the breweries for example. That was something as a kid I never thought I’d see in this town,” said Charlet Ringwald, Main Street Enid assistant director. “The nightlife is growing; people are engaging, going out, and experiencing things they couldn’t a few years ago. Because of that, more and more opportunities are accessible to the public. Take Gold Door Night Club, Cafe Volare, Jezebel’s Emporium and Tea Room and PJ’s Champagne Bar — those are just a few examples of the astronomical jump in regional activities.”
In a world of cites built for automobiles, Main Street Enid is working tirelessly to provide a community with walking space to explore — from new stores to expansion of stores, to potential increased in loft-living downtown.
“We are very excited to offer residential opportunities. We hope to see even more growth — opening grocery stores and bodegas. The community feel is getting brighter with each new advancement.” Rapp said.
“Growing up, I felt like there was nothing to do,” Ringwald said. “You could go downtown at any given evening, and it was like a ghost city. Now, thanks to Main Street and First Friday, you’re lucky to find parking.
“Enid Axe is a great example of thrivement happening under one roof. I’ve heard it called ‘organized, creative chaos under one roof,” Ringwald said, laughing. “But in truth we’ve seen them mold and change over just a few years to fit the wants of our town. Sombria Chocolate, Sugar Lips, ax-throwing, games, top golf, the bar — it’s a one stop shop of fun.”
While there has been growth, with inflation some worry the support is faltering. Ringwald said it is imperative Enid continues to encourage local buying and spending.
“We have seen a dip recently in sales across the board due to individuals’ personal financial situations, but that doesn’t mean our growth will stop,” she said. “That’s what I love about First Friday. Our community knows at the first of the month, it’s time to go downtown. That night once a month supports our stores immensely. We owe a lot of that awareness to the individuals we inherited Main Street Enid from.”
Ringwald and Rapp speak highly of former Main Street directors Stella Jantzen and Kelly Tompkins.
“They paved the way for this constant evolution,” Rapp said.
“Because of their work, we had nowhere but up to go, especially for the holidays, with the ice skating rink, our amazing tallest Christmas tree and Enid Lights up the Plains,” Ringwald said. “Thousands of people came to the lighting ceremony. More and more people are becoming aware of the treasures that have been somewhat hidden for so long.”
When asked what Main Street wants to see for the future of Enid, Ringwald gushed with excitement.
“Our town is getting bigger, and better, and more exciting — I want to continue this upward climb. I want Enid to be a destination, a place where families, our local Air Force base and entrepreneurs strive to thrive. A place where every person with a dream can not only grasp it but embellish it.”
Building a community starts with its residents. Main Street Enid wants them to consider the next date night, family night or hang out with friends night to be a downtown destination.
“We know that spending with the current inflation can be tough, but supporting our residents doesn’t have to include monetary giving. Liking a post a business shares on social media, tagging stores visited, telling friends about them — all of that is going to help keep the doors open,” Rapp said.
“We have certainly seen a dip in sales following the pandemic, which I even understand personally. People are carefully choosing how and where they spend their money,” Mahaffey said. “I am always so grateful to see individuals posting about our products, and the services we provide. It’s a little thing one can do, but it makes a world of difference for the stores.
“A lot of us are nervous, but all we can ask from the community is for support, whether it be financial or through promotions.”
“Our goal with Main Street Enid moving forward is to bring back the spotlight on local business. For the first two years in my position it was just about navigating the chaos, and now that things have stabilized we can get back to what I really enjoy, building one another up. We have a lot of fun stuff in the works, from block parties to our annual Oktoberfest ... our community has a lot to look forward to.” Rapp said.
For information on stores and businesses, go to mainstreetenid.org, or put on your walking shoes and explore Enid’s ventures firsthand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.