Enid News & Eagle
Main Street Enid was named a finalist in four categories in the annual Oklahoma Main Street awards competition announced Monday, March 6, 2023.
Programs across the state competed in 23 award categories representing the four points of the Main Street Approach: Organization, promotion, economic vitality and design. Panels of outside judges for each point reviewed entries and determined finalists.
“These award categories highlight the many activities, businesses, volunteers and Main Street programs throughout Oklahoma,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma Main Street Center director. “Each award entry, submitted by local Main Street programs, showcases the creativity and participation toward increasing revenue and spurring job creation for their historic commercial business districts. Congratulations to all our finalists from some steep competition.”
Main Street Enid’s finalists are:
• Premier Partner, Park Avenue Thrift.
“This award recognizes outstanding contributions by an individual, business or organization partnering with the local Main Street organization toward the work of the local program,” said Natalie Rapp, Main Street Enid executive director. “Park Avenue Thrift is one of our biggest supporters and a driving force in allowing Main Street Enid to produce high-quality events for the community. They truly want to see downtown Enid thrive and we can’t thank them enough.”
• Outstanding Community Engagement Effort, Tools for Your Business/Herramientas Para Tu Negocio, which promotes business growth of the Hispanic community in Enid.
“This award recognizes an effort by a local Main Street program that brings a diverse cross-sector of the community together for a common purpose,” Rapp said. “Tools for Your Business was a first-time event for Main Street Enid with a purpose of providing business owners and entrepreneurs the tools they need to be successful. This event was created with an emphasis on the Hispanic population due to the increase in interest from that community. Tools for Your Business is now being used as a model for events across the state.”
• Outstanding Business Expansion, Enid Axe.
This award is granted to a business in a downtown district that has successfully expanded its operations and contributed to excellence in downtown revitalization.
“Enid Axe has gone above and beyond to expand and provide the best atmosphere for the Enid community,” Rapp said. “Owner Lafe Coldwater has partnered with many entrepreneurs to add more than just axe throwing to his business. Enid Axe now includes Kristi’s Kitchen, Sombria Chocolate Company, The Back Nine Bar, golf simulators and much more. Lafe is always looking for ways to team up with other businesses and entrepreneurs to create valuable partnerships that help everyone involved. He has filled a niche that the Enid community once lacked.”
• Business of the Year, Settlers Brewing Co.
To be nominated, a business must be at least 3 years old by the end of December 2022.
“Settlers Brewing Co. has been a model for businesses over the last three years,” Rapp said. “They not only provide a wonderful environment to the whole family, but also give back to the community any chance they get. From charity taps to trivia nights, Settlers has been a key business in our downtown district.”
Woodward Main Street also was a finalist in four awards:
• Main Street Hero, Jana Walker.
• Outstanding Public Official, Rachael Van Horn.
• Creative New Event, Giant Pumpkin Drop.
• Best Interior Design Project Under $25,000, Persimmon Creek Gifts.
Cherokee Main Street was a finalist for one award, Best Building/Business Branding for Branding a Flamingo.
All finalists will be recognized and winners announced during the 33rd annual Main Street Awards Banquet, May 2, in Oklahoma City.
The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the banquet or to purchase tickets, visit www.okmsf.org/awards-banquet.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.