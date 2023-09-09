Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Main Street Enid celebrated its own Friday night, Sept. 8, 2023, with its Glow on Main Street awards gala at Stride Bank Center.
Awards were presented in many categories.
“Main Street Enid would not be what it is today without all of our partners, businesses, volunteers and supporters,” said Natalie Rapp, executive director. “Each one of them plays a large role in helping our organization achieve our mission and improve the quality of life in our community. This last year we saw increased support, as well as investment into our downtown district.
“Since 1994, over $68 million has been privately reinvested into the district, with almost $1 million coming from 2022 alone. We also had over 1,500 volunteer hours and 22 building rehabilitations. This proves that downtown Enid truly is the heart of our community.”
Awards presented Friday were:
• Best Interior Design — Cafe Volare. The award goes to a business or property owner who has made vast improvements to the inside of their building.
“The physical design of these projects enhances our commercial district as a whole and shows great commitment and care on behalf of the property owners,” Rapp said.
• Best Branding/Signage — Gaslight Theatre. A downtown business whose improvement to their property through signage and branding has effectively marketed their business and also made the downtown district more visually appealing.
• New Business of the Year — Cafe Volare. Recognizes a new business downtown that has had a significant positive impact on the district and the community at large.
• Volunteer of the Year — Jeff Molnar. A dedicated volunteer or group that has gone above and beyond with acts of service to better the downtown district.
• Board Member of the Year — Roxanna Costello. A board member who has shown dedication to Main Street Enid and its mission.
• Main Street Hero — Tim Szewczak. An individual who has shown dedication to Main Street Enid. He “has gone above and beyond to support our organization by helping us in any way possible,” Rapp said.
• Main Street Champion — Leadership Greater Enid Class 32. This award recognizes outstanding contributions by an organization in supporting Main Street Enid and its mission.
• Partner of the Year — City of Enid. This award recognizes a Main Street Enid Partner that has played a vital role in bettering the downtown district by partnering with Main Street Enid.
• Business of the Year — Park Avenue Thrift. A business with a proven success record that is filling a need in the downtown district.
“Our our annual awards gala is a way to recognize our partners and supporters that go above and beyond to better our downtown district and help further our mission,” Rapp said. “These award winners and nominees are a wonderful example of how the community can work together to improve the city in which we live. They not only want to see our downtown grow, but also want to be a part of making that happen.
“As the year is coming to an end, Main Street Enid is preparing for it’s 30th year anniversary,” she said. “2024 will be a big year for us to celebrate our accomplishments and prepare for the next 30 years of our organization. We have lots of big plans in store.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.