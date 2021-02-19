ENID, Okla. — A 4.2 magnitude earthquake near the Oklahoma-Kansas border may have shook the grounds below many Oklahomans' feet across the state.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 7:56 a.m. on Feb. 19 with the epicenter located about 3.7 miles southwest of Manchester. USGS first first recorded the quake was a 4.5 magnitude, which was increased to a 4.8 magnitude and finally settled at 4.2.
The quake could be felt into up into Kansas just before Salina and as far south as Norman, extending west into the Texas Panhandle and eastward into Tulsa.
Commenters on a News & Eagle Facebook post reported feeling the quake in Enid, Guthrie, Hennessey, Oklahoma City, Helena and Stillwater in the state, and one commented it was felt Winfield, Kansas.
Valerie Corder, dispatcher/jailer at the Grant County Jail-Sheriffs Department, said she initially thought she had bumped her desk when the quake began rattling items at the department.
"We all felt it," she said, saying it felt like it last about 20 seconds, though no damage reports have been called in, and nothing in the department fell off the walls.
Alfalfa County Sheriff Rick Wallace also said no damage has been reported to his department and that items stayed put in the office.
A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was measured later that morning at 8:30 a.m. near the first quake, about 3.1 miles southwest of Manchester. As of 11:05 a.m., no other quakes have been recorded from USGS on Friday.
