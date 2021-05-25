Shattuck quake
SHATTUCK, Okla. — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded 1.9 miles west of this Ellis County community, 30 miles west of Woodward, on Tuesday afternoon, according to U. S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 1:24 p.m. near Shattuc and was 4.78 miles deep. The temblor was felt as far away as Oklahoma City, Lawton and Dodge City, Kan., according to social media reports. Several people reported feeling the earthquake in Woodward.

“We are monitoring the situation,” said Ellis County Emergency Management Director Riley Latta. “At this time we have not had any reports of damage or injuries.”

Woodward County Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said, “I felt that one, was wondering what (magnitude) it was.”

Lehenbauer said he also had not received any reports of damage, but some residents were “reporting a strong shaking, with some saying that furniture was moved across their floors and loose items knocked over.”

