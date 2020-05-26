MENO, Okla. — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was recorded around 9:54 a.m. Sunday, May 24, 2020, about 2.1 miles east-southeast of Meno, according to U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake originally was recorded as a 3.7, upgraded to a 4.0 then later downgraded to a 3.9, according to USGS data. It was centered about 15 miles west of Enid at a depth of 1.2 miles, according to USGS.
There have been 17 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater so far this year in Oklahoma, according to USGS data. There were 12 other minor quakes between magnitudes 2.0 and 2.5, with most lower than 2.5, in north central Oklahoma throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.