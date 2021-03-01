MENO, Okla. — A series of three earthquakes, including a stronger magnitude 3.7 that was felt in Enid, struck the area east and south of Meno in Major County Sunday afternoon, Feb. 28, 2021, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Social media reports and callers reported the ground shook heavily in the Meno, Ringwood and Lahoma areas, and a boom was heard by some just before the quake. USGS reported the temblor as a magnitude 4.0 briefly before settling on 3.7.
The largest quake occurred first at 3:38 p.m about one and a quarter miles east and two south of Meno. It was about 4.5 miles deep, according to USGS. The second magnitude 2.1 quake happened seven minutes later about a mile northeast of the first location, and a third quake, magnitude 1.6, was centered closer to the first quake at 6:30, according to USGS.
There have been six earthquakes with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater in Oklahoma in 2021, and four of those have been in Garfield County, with another in Grant County and Sunday’s quake in Major County, a few miles west of the Garfield County line.
There were four earthquakes of a magnitude 3.0 or greater this time last year, two in Major County and two in southeast Oklahoma, according to USGS.
