WAKITA, Okla. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was centered southeast of this Grant County town at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, according to the U.S. Geological Society.
The quake was 4.2 miles southeast of Wakita and 30.6 miles north of Enid, according to the USGS. It was .12 of a mile deep.
There have been 14 earthquakes in Oklahoma this year that have been greater than magnitude 3.0, the point at which geologists say quakes generally can be felt.
The largest quake in Oklahoma in 2022 also was center in Grant County on Jan. 31. The magnitude 4.5 temblor was located about four miles east of Saturday’s quake, according to USGS.
