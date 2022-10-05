Enid News & Eagle
DOVER, Okla. — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, 2022, near Dover.
According to U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 3.2 miles south-southeast of Dover at a depth of about 1.86 miles.
It was the third earthquake measuring at least magnitude 3.0 in Northwest Oklahoma in a week. A magnitude 3.3 temblor was reported Sept. 29 near Aline, and a magnitude 3.0 quake was recorded Oct. 1 near Lamont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.