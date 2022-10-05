quake

U.S. Geological Survey map

Enid News & Eagle

DOVER, Okla. — A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, 2022, near Dover.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 3.2 miles south-southeast of Dover at a depth of about 1.86 miles.

It was the third earthquake measuring at least magnitude 3.0 in Northwest Oklahoma in a week. A magnitude 3.3 temblor was reported Sept. 29 near Aline, and a magnitude 3.0 quake was recorded Oct. 1 near Lamont.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you