ENID, Okla. — Another earthquake was recorded in Oklahoma on Monday evening, this one close to home.

According to U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook the area at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 22, with its epicenter was just a little over a mile east of 30th Street and about half mile south of Willow Avenue, or three miles southeast of North Enid.

The earthquake was .9 miles deep, and commenters on a News & Eagle social media post reported feeling the boom all over town as the quake rattled Enid for only a couple of seconds.

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded just three days ago on Feb. 19 near Manchester, 41 miles north-northwest of Enid.

Kelci McKendrick is police and court reporter for the Enid News & Eagle. 
 
