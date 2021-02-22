ENID, Okla. — Another earthquake was recorded in Oklahoma on Monday evening, this one close to home.
According to U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook the area at 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 22, with its epicenter was just a little over a mile east of 30th Street and about half mile south of Willow Avenue, or three miles southeast of North Enid.
The earthquake was .9 miles deep, and commenters on a News & Eagle social media post reported feeling the boom all over town as the quake rattled Enid for only a couple of seconds.
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded just three days ago on Feb. 19 near Manchester, 41 miles north-northwest of Enid.
