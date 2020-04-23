Severe Weather Oklahoma

A tornado is seen from Oklahoma 48 in Durant, Okla., Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Nine suspected tornadoes touched down in southern Oklahama, National Weather Service meteorgologist Alex Zwink said. One of them caused widespread damage across the town of Madill, near the Red River, said Donny Raley, the city’s emergency manager.

 Thomas Marcum | from video via AP

MADILL, Okla. —̨ A 46-year-old Madill man was killed Wednesday evening in Marshall County when a tornado struck his Smart Car, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.

The incident occurred at 5:03 p.m. at U.S. 377 and Oklahoma 99C in Madill City limits, according to an OHP fatality report. Chad L. Weyant was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner's office investigator.

Weyant's 2012 Smart Fortwo was struck by a tornado while on the roaday, ejecting him from the vehicle an unknown distance, according to the report. Weyant was found in the median and the vehicle was found in a field.

Weyant's condition at the time of the incident is listed as "unknown" and the cause of the collision is listed as "natural disaster." The report lists it was unknown if Weyant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The incident was investigated by Trooper Austin Ludwyck of Troop F. He was assisted by Madill Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the National Weather Service, those in their vehicles during a tornado should seek the closest, safest shelter.

"The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter," according to the NWS. "If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area, such as a ditch or ravine."

