ENID, Okla. — Making a Difference, also known as MAD, is moving to a new location.
MAD is a counseling program and one of the missions of World Harvest Church.
MAD will join the other outreach programs of the church, sharing one main location at the corner of University and Randolph on the campus of Northern Oklahoma College Enid. The building is located just south of Adams Elementary School.
“We’ve been working with officials at NOC to use their vacant building, partnering with them to bring needed programs to our community,” said Brad Mendenhall, pastor of the World Harvest Church.
The new location will increase their space from around 2,800 square feet to 7,500.
“This will enable us to bring three missions of our church under one roof,” Mendenhall said.
Along with the counseling services, World Harvest holds the yearly Feed the Neighbor program with community sponsors, and has an after-school program for children.
“This is part of the mission of our stewardship in the community,” Mendenhall said. ”We feel everyone in the community needs to do something to help make Enid better.”
Feed the Neighbor is community funded and receives grants from the Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
MAD works with Integris Health for counseling services. MAD tries to meet the counseling needs of the community so everyone has an opportunity to seek help, Mendenhall said.
“We have seven therapists who have both LCSW and LPC certifications, along with being trauma certified,” said Kelly Osborn, who is director of the program. “We partner with a child advocacy program and have a psychologist onboard.”
Osborn said they work with all ages and also do marriage counseling. She said low-income individuals stand in line for everything, from help for food to paying bills, and she hopes they now can come to one place to get that help.
The after-school program will serve at least 50% or more of the people who are low income, Mendenhall said.
“We will help people who are working with their children,” Osborn said.
Mendenhall also said they hope to work with NOC students who are going to school for these types of programs. The space is being remodeled, and World Harvest hopes to move within 45 days.
“We are excited to take this next step and to partner with NOC,” Osborn said.
