ENID, Okla. — The newly renovated Mackie Planetarium at Northern Oklahoma College Enid will showcase its new projection system during a ribbon-cutting event on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.
The event is sponsored by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and will begin at 6:30 p.m. A planetarium show will follow at 7 p.m.
The planetarium will be demonstrating its new projection system.
Osell has been an astronomy professor for 56 years, 33 at the University of Hawaii and 23 years at NOC.
He retired but came to Enid to start the astronomy program at NOC.
“I wanted to come to the middle of the country and fell in love with Enid,” Osell said.
He developed the astronomy program at NOC. Osell has retired, but is still a professor at NOC with emeritus status.
Osell opens the planetarium to the public the first Tuesday of every month for a presentation. This month, though, the show has been changed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, because of the ribbon cutting.
Osell will present the night sky over Enid and show prominent constellations in the evening sky. He also will show known stars with planets, and visitors will be surprised to see how many planetary systems have been discovered.
Discovery of new planetary systems is largely a result of the combination of advanced telescopes, like the James Webb Space Telescope, with the rapid advancement of computer technology.
“The new projection system looks three dimensional and is very effective in making you feel like you are in the projection,” he said.
It has been 130 years since the Cherokee Strip Land Run of 1893. Osell will show how a new land run in the future may be a race to stake out claims and mine the resources in asteroids.
“NOC’s full-dome planetarium show will take our visitors into spa ce by way of a space elevator,” he said.
There is no charge, but the planetarium accepts donations of nonperishable food items for Our Daily Bread and Loaves and Fishes.
Jeremy Hise, vice president for NOC Enid, is thankful for the donation made by the Mackie family for the new projection system. Osell also got a grant from NASA. The cost was $28,000.
