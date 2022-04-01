ENID, Okla. — Mackie Planetarium on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus will present the night sky over Enid and show current, prominent constellations in the early evening sky during at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Planetarium Director Fritz Osell will show visitors how to find a star factory in the constellation Orion and some clusters of young and old stars that formed 13 billion years ago.
Osell said they simulate a dimming of the sun to show planets in the Earth’s afternoon sky. Visitors will be able to see which zodiac constellation the sun and planets are visiting this month and take a tour of the solar system from Mercury to Pluto.
He also plans to introduce a system called Slooh, which enables anyone of any age to access research telescopes in the Canary Islands and in Chile. It will show some stunning images of galaxies, star clusters, planets and the sun that anyone may obtain from home using these telescopes.
Osell will show examples of educational projects conducted using the Slooh system and a curriculum guide for this system that can be used by students from kindergarteners through college.
There is no charge for the presentation, but donations of non-perishable food items for Our Daily Bread will be accepted.
For information about Northern Oklahoma College, call (580) 628-6208 or visit the NOC website at www.noc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.