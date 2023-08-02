ENID, Okla. — Northern Oklahoma College Enid showed off the new projector at Mackie Planetarium to a big audience on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023.
Opening remarks were made to a full planetarium by NOC Enid Vice President Jeremy Hise and NOC President Clark Harris. Harris introduced Frankie Wood-Black, division chair of Engineering, Physical Sciences and Process Technology.
“This is the person most responsible for the event tonight,” Harris said.
Wood-Black worked to get a $140,000 grant from NASA for the planetarium. A donation also was made by the Mackie Family.
“It is truly an honor to be associated with this planetarium, and I’m humbled by the fact it is one of the best in the country,” Mackie said.
The planetarium was named for the Mackie family in 2011, after the family made a donation for equipment in the facility.
Fritz Osell started the astronomy department at NOC and was there Tuesday to handle the presentation. Guests who entered the planetarium were greeted by a projection of the moon on a screen from a satellite in the Canary Islands.
“The new projector is far beyond what I expected,” said Osell, professor of astronomy at NOC. “The advance in technology over the years has been amazing.”
Osell has been an astronomy professor for 56 years, 33 of those at the University of Hawaii and 23 years at NOC.
Osell opens the planetarium to the public the first Tuesday of every month for a presentation. This month, the show has been changed to 7 p.m. Thursday because of the ribbon cutting.
There is no charge, but the planetarium accepts donations of nonperishable food items for Our Daily Bread and Loaves & Fishes.
Mackie said the planetarium has collected tons of food for the nonprofit over the years.
Osell said at least 25,000 people have visited the Mackie Family Planetarium over the years.
The ribbon-cutting event was sponsored by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
A planetarium show followed the ribbon cutting at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.