For the Great Land Run of the Cherokee Outlet on Sept. 16, 1893, about 100,00 people registered for a share of the 6.5 million acres up for grabs. In 1880, an amendment to the Homestead Act clarified that single and married women 21 or older could claim public land.
At the starting line, up to 20% were women, according to historian Debbie Kindt Michalke. A New York Times article of Sept. 7, 1893, reported that more women would participate in the Cherokee Strip Run than any other.
Out of the dust and dirt somewhere between Enid and Perry arose the fabled town of Bethsheba. Thirty-three women “abjured the masculine sex completely.”
One unfortunate rooster even met his demise when wandering into the den of no-males-allowed. However, Bethsheba vanished, never to be found. What did exist was a single woman who, amid personal tragedy, conquered the Run, staked a claim and shaped the foundation of Enid.
Lydia Phillips was born on Jan. 24, 1872, to Thomas Lowrey and Mary Angeline (Roach) Phillips in Orange County, Ind., where she had a normal childhood for the time. She had 10 brothers and sisters — one sister was adopted.
She married Frank Markland on April 10, 1892. They lived on a farm in southern Indiana near Orleans, and on her 21st birthday, she suffered a miscarriage. While grieving their child, Frank became ill with typhoid fever and died on Feb. 8,1893.
The ground was frozen hard, so he was not buried until a few months later on their first wedding anniversary, April 10, 1893. Now mourning for both her child and husband, she sold the farm and charted a new direction.
Amazingly, she traveled alone the 800 miles to Oklahoma Territory, arriving on Aug. 14, 1893, according to a letter she sent to her sister.
In her diary, she wrote: “I have arrived safely in the territory. The temperature is very hot. Some sell water for an entire dollar per jar, many prefer to indulge in saloons. I bought a strong, well-mannered mare when I departed the train. She is an ugly thing but she is fast and strong. I will need her strength when we plow. There is much promise here. I plan to find a fine plot to settle in September.”
Her brother, John, and brother-in-law, W. W. Day, who was married to Lydia’s eldest sister, Melissa Ann, were with her at the start of the Cherokee Strip Land Run on Sept. 16, 1893. Lydia recalled riding her “ugly, strong horse” at the firing of the starting gun. She staked her claim on the quarter of land southeast of the present-day intersection of Willow and Garland.
Lydia went into business with her brother-in-law, W.W. Day who lived in Wichita but did his business in Enid. She did the private financing of building and selling.
In her diary, she wrote: “William (W.W.) has asked me to partner with him to build a brick block. An opera house seems such a silly thing, alas, many people are open to the novelty of that plan. We are also discussing a grand courthouse to tame the lawlessness.”
In the fall of 1895, a company known as the Garfield County Investment Co. was organized. The members were Ed Hockaday, O. Armstrong, H.C. Henry, R. Kennedy, F.H. Entriken, George W. Graham, Charles King, F.W. Buttrey, McChristy & Trease, Cunningham and Cropper, Rogers & Gannon, Thompson & Jackson, C. B. Utsler, J.C. Talmage, W.W. Day, C. E. Elliott and one woman, Lydia Markland. They would build a courthouse and rent it to the county for $1,600 a year. After four years, it would be county property without any more cost.
It opened on April 1, 1896, in a brick two-story building, constructed for less than $5,000. In 1898, she built the Markland-Day building. Her name was on the top of her building on the east side of the square, which housed the Meibergan and Godschalk store.
According to The Enid Wave Democrat paper of April 1, 1897, it also housed the J.P. Jack office for loans on farm property, mortgages, city property and chattels.
It also read that Lydia was contemplating the erection of a “brick block.” In her diary, she wrote: “I plan to meet with the Frantz family to fund a fine hotel.
It will not be as grand a scale as French Lick (in India na), but it will serve us well.” She invested in a “fine hotel” located at the present-day Enid Axe on the downtown square.
The finest picnic ground at the time was the famous Divers Grove north of Enid. It was one of the very best in the entire territory. There were plenty of hammocks to swing in, stretched between the trees which were many, large and close together. There would be plenty of sweetmeats, fried chicken and pickles to eat
Lydia would go to the picnic grounds with a party of friends consisting of H.H. Champlin, W.B. Johnson, Helen McClelland, Clara Glenn, Fannie Lee, John McAtee, W. T. Dugan and Allie Goff, among several others.
Lydia also was active in the Ladies Aid Society of the Presbyterian Church with members “Mesdames” Keeney, Hodgden, Frantz, Champion, McClelland and Hubbell, to name a few. An elegant reception would include pineapple ice of fine quality, and three kinds of cakes among lively chatting.
On May 4, 1899, Lydia sold her land claim of 159 acres and 36-hundredths of an acre for $1,000. She wrote in her diary, “I miss my family dearly. The nights are lonely, and the men here are brash, unruly and restless. I hope Melissa will join me soon.”
She returned to Indiana where getting off the train in French Lick, she ran into John Pace in the French Lick hotel. He was finishing up law school, and they married a year later at the home of J.B. Strong in Bloomington, Ind., Aug. 14, 1901, which was her anniversary of first arriving in Oklahoma Territory.
They settled in Muskogee because of the federal courthouse there and John’s interest in Native American law. They would have two daughters — Lolita Ellen Pace on Nov. 18, 1903, and Susanna Irene Pace on April 28, 1908.
Lydia would return to Enid many times. Her brother-in-law, W.W. Day, died in 1912.
John and Lydia were pillars of the Muskogee community. They established the Pace Award, which was a coveted annual award for exceptional students at the West Junior High School.
They would celebrate 54 years of marriage before John’s death at 83 on Jan. 29, 1956. Lydia died at age 93 on Aug. 15, 1965, with a burial in Woodland Cemetery, Sand Springs.
Their oldest daughter, Lolita, married oilman A.W. Swift. They helped found the Oklahoma town of Keystone, and it has been said that women were the most successful of the early townsite organizers and speculators.
Lydia Markland Pace would be the forerunner, even if riding one “ugly” horse.
A tip of the hat to Lori Fry, Muskogee, great-great-granddaughter of Lydia Markland Pace; Aaron Preston, archivist at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center; and Angie Rush, director of the Three Rivers Museum in Muskogee.
