ENID, Okla. — Starting Tuesday, July 6, the library will offer free lunches and snacks to children at two sites in Enid.
Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will serve lunch and snacks through the Summer Lunch Bunch program at Champion Park and New View Apartments every weekday from July 6 to Aug. 17.
Each location will have 75 meals available for children 18 and under, which will include milk, fruit, grains and protein along with an additional snack.
The program is run in partnership with Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, which provides the food, and Loaves & Fishes, where the packages are assembled.
“A lot of people don’t realize the actual need of kids in Oklahoma,” said Chelsea Hammett, support coordinator for the food bank’s Food for Kids program.
Lunch Bunch also is operated with Enid Parks and Recreation Department to provide the locations for passing out meals. The library’s teen volunteer program allows local kids to work at the Lunch Bunch sessions.
Free rides will be available through Enid Public Transportation Authority by appointment. To make an appointment, people can call the department at (580) 233-7433.
The library’s Lunch Bunch is not the only food program available for kids in Garfield County. When schools began to shut down due to the pandemic in the spring of 2020, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma started its summer meal program early. Hammett said it hasn’t stopped since then, running year-round instead of stopping at the end of summer.
“The pandemic brought a lot of unexpected challenges,” Hammett said. “Feeding kids is one of them.”
Available at two locations in Enid, the program provides meals similar to those provided through the Lunch Bunch. While there are no meals automatically provided through the Regional Food Bank, they can be provided at special request through the distribution site.
The locations supplied directly by the food bank are at Zoe’s Kid Cafe and Denny Price Family YMCA. Both programs operate only on weekdays.
The food bank’s program now has fewer restrictions on picking up the food due to USDA waivers put in place due to COVID-19. Before the pandemic, parents could only pick up the food if their child was with them. For social distancing and safety reasons, parents can now pick up meals without the child being present.
“Too many kids don’t have access to food during the summer,” Hammett said. “We’re trying our best to address that.”
