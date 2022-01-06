ENID, Okla. — A Lunch and Learn event will be 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11, 2022, at the RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut, according to Longterm Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Services.
Stacy Boyles, with Legal Aid Services of Oklahjoma, will present information on end-of-life documents.
Those wishing to attend the event should RSVP by Feb. 9 to Twila Doucet, caregiving coordinator, at (580) 234-7475. Lunch is being provided by RSVP of Enid.
