By Enid News & Eagle
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas won reelection to his 3rd Congressional District seat by a wide margin Tuesday night.
Lucas, R-Oklahoma, defeated Democrat challenger Jeremiah A. Ross with well more than 70% of the votes cast.
Lucas won election to Congress in a special election in 1994 and has been triumphant ever since. He currently is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. He said previously that if Republicans gain control of the U.S. House he will return to the House Agriculture Committee, which he chaired from 2011 to 2015.
In the state House District 41 race, incumbent Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, defeated Democrat Mike Bockus. House District 41 includes part of Kingfisher County.
Elsewhere in Northwest Oklahoma, Canton residents voted down two propositions that would have made the town clerk and town treasurer posts appointed by the Town Board rather than elected.
The clerk proposal failed with 81 votes against and 69 for, or 54% against.
The treasure proposition failed with 84 votes against and 66 for, or 56% against.
Also in Blaine County, voters determined the District 1 county commission race, county assessor and associate district judge race.
Republican Darryl Hicks defeated Democrat Justin Chapman for the county commission seat. The vote was 526-430, or 55.02%
For county assessor, Republican Misty Kitson defeated Democrat Donna Bell 2,097-865, or 70.80%.
Allison Lafferty won the associate district judge seat over Jenna Brown. The vote was 1,628-1,171, or 58.16%.
In Woods County, Republican John Smiley won the county commission District 3 seat. He defeated Democrat Matthew Smith 620-383, or 61.81%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.