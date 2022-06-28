ENID, Okla. — Longtime Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas will advance to the November general election after defeating GOP challenger and former Enid pastor Wade Burleson in Tuesday's primary race.

Though on track to serve another two years representing Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District after winning the Republican nomination, the Cheyenne native received the lowest number of votes in his primary race in at least a decade.

With all 462 precincts reporting late Tuesday, Lucas received just over 61% of the over 72,000 votes from District 3 Republicans, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s unofficial results.

“I’m very appreciative of the voters who I’ve worked with giving me an overwhelming vote in the primary to be the nominee for the party,” Lucas told the News & Eagle on Tuesday evening from an election night party in Oklahoma City. “It’s just good to know the people are still with you.”

Since 2012’s Republican primary, Lucas has always received at least 73% of primary election votes, according to the website Ballotpedia.

However, Burleson garnered nearly 31% of votes Tuesday — the highest percentage of votes of any of Lucas’ primary challengers since at least 2012, the earliest primary election results are reported on Ballotpedia.

Stephen Butler, a Yukon business owner who joined the race in April, received over 8% of votes.

In a statement to the News & Eagle, Burleson, who retired as pastor of Emmanual Enid in February after deciding to run for Congress, said he intended to support Lucas in November against the district’s Democratic nominee, Jeremiah Ross, of Bristow.

“We will also continue to pay close attention to Washington, D.C., and promise to fight to ensure representation in the Capitol that reflects the values and culture of the exceptional people of Oklahoma,” Burleson said.

Lucas said he expects Republicans to win the House in November, after which he would become chair of the House’s Science, Space and Technology Committee, which includes oversight of the National Weather Service, based in Oklahoma. He is currently the ranking minority member as of the 117th Congress.

He also said he also would return to the House’s Agriculture Committee, which he chaired from 2011 to 2015 before leaving two years ago for the science committee.

Lucas said the committee’s ranking minority leader, Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., had asked him to return to the committee because the Agricultural Act that Lucas ushered through in 2014 is set to come to a vote in the House next year.

“(Thompson) said he can’t imagine doing a Farm Bill without Frank Lucas,” he said.

With Burleson receiving 3,394 Republican votes and Lucas 3,516 in Garfield County, the two candidates ended the race neck-and-neck from the 28 precincts in Burleson’s home county.

The congressman, meanwhile, carried his home Roger Mills County, with 389 of the 622 total votes.

All election results are unofficial until they are certified by the appropriate election board or boards. Unless a contest of election or a petition for recount has been filed by Friday, state and federal elections will be certified by the state election board on July 5.

Lucas was first voted into office in a special election in 1994 to represent the now-defunct 6th District and has since won every regular election.

Lucas noted Tuesday that his competitors raised more in contributions than any challenger in the past. Only Burleson had filed a candidacy declaration with the Federal Elections Commission to report campaign finance data.

“My competitors this time ran some of the most aggressive campaign stuff against me,” Lucas said. “But nonetheless, my constituents saw through all that fog … and overcame that hostility.”

After raising nearly a quarter million dollars since January, according to the FEC, Burleson’s campaign spent nearly $142,000 specifically in the 10 weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary on advertising such as Facebook, radio and newspapers ads, as well as online geofencing. His campaign team said they decided against TV commercials, except one small spot, because of the high costs.

Lucas’ campaign spent half a million dollars in the weeks leading up to the primary on media buys, as well as thousands on consultants and campaign management. The campaign spent a total $1 million-plus this election cycle, the most in campaign expenditures since 2014.

Since launching his campaign in late-January, Burleson traveled to roughly 60 cities throughout the 3rd District, as far east as Skiatook and as far south as Hollis, said his campaign director, Enid resident Brian Tonnell.

Tonnell said people from towns across the 3rd District often would walk into the campaign’s Enid office, in Messer Bowers Insurance, and ask, “What can I do?”

“Boom! They just showed up. It was just so incredibly grassroots,” Tonnell said during Burleson’s election night party Tuesday. “We worked very hard. We got people all over the state who worked really hard in a lot of elections.”

Enid resident Melissa Crabtree, Burleson’s campaign deputy director, said over 100 people volunteered for the campaign, while all 274 campaign contributions were from individual donors and no Political Action Committees (PACs).