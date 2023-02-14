U.S. Rep. Lucas is working on the Protect Farmers from the SEC Act along with U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Mike Braun, R-Ind.
In March 2022, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced new regulations on reporting requirements of family farmers and ranchers on greenhouse gas emissions.
The SEC proposed rule would require publicly traded companies to disclose GHG emissions from operations a company owns or controls; from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heat or cooling that is consumed by company operations; and, if material, indirect GHG emissions that occur in the upstream and downstream activities of a registrant’s entire value chain.
“The goal of writing this act was to get the attention of the SEC and to make them aware of the problems they would create for ranchers and farmers and how burdensome this would be," said Patrick Bond, Lucas' communications director.
The Protect Farmers from the SEC Act would exempt family farmers and ranchers from the indirect GHG reporting requirements. They would not be required to track and disclose granular on-farm data regarding individual operations and day-to-day activities in order to stay compliant with the companies that purchase their products.
“America’s family farmers and ranchers face many challenges in the marketplace as they work to produce more commodities while using fewer resources," Lucas said. "The SEC’s efforts to use financial regulation to implement a climate agenda would hinder the ability of farmers and ranchers to do their work.”
The Protect Farmers from the SEC Act is backed by leading agriculture organizations, including American Farm Bureau, National Pork Producers Council, National Cotton Council, USA Rice, American Soybean Association, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and National Potato Council.
Bond said the hope is that bringing attention to this ruling will cause the SEC to make changes in the requirements so legislation will not have to be passed in Congress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.