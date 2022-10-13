Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.