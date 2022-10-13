ENID, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Northwest Oklahoma next week.
His Garfield County meeting will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the Gantz Center on the Northern Oklahoma College Enid campus.
Residents are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, D.C., and across Oklahoma. Lucas will discuss recent work in Congress, take questions about issues important to constituents of the 3rd Congressional District and seek input on legislation currently before Congress.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lucas will be in Alfalfa and Grant counties.
He will be in Cherokee 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Alfalfa County Farm Bureau, 113 S. Grand in Cherokee. Then, he will be in Medford 2-3 p.m. at Medford Municipal Building, 615 N. Front.
