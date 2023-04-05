U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Northwest Oklahoma next week.

The Oklahoma Republican will discuss recent work in Congress, taking questions about issues important to constituents of the 3rd Congressional District and seek input on legislation currently before Congress.

His meetings will be:

• Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 1-2 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Musuem, 605 Zellers Ave. in Kingfisher.

• Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. at Watonga Town Hall, 410 W. Man.

• Thursday, 10-11 a.m., Autry Technology Center, Enid.

• Thursday, 2-3 p.m. at Medford City Hall, 615 N. Front.

