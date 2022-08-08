U.S. Rep Frank Lucas will hold town hall meetings in Northwest Oklahoma on Aug. 17-18.
Residents around the locations are invited to attend and share their thoughts on current events in Washington, D.C., and across Oklahoma.
Lucas will discuss recent work in Congress, take questions about issues important to constituents of the 3rd Congressional District and seek input on legislation currently before Congress.
Meetings will be:
• Aug. 17, 1-2 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Museum, 605 Zellers in Kingfisher.
• Aug. 17, 3-4 p.m. at Watonga city hall, 410 W. Main in Watonga.
• Aug. 18, 2-3 p.m. at Fairview Community Center, 206 E. Broadway in Farview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.