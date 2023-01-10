U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas was elected chairman of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee in the 118th Congress.
The decision was made by the House Republican Conference.
“I am deeply honored that my colleagues have chosen me to lead the Science, Space and Technology Committee,” Lucas said. “Our committee’s work ensures the United States remains the world’s leader in science and technology and stays competitive in the global economy. As chairman, I’m looking forward to getting right to work on forward-looking issues, including securing our supply chain for advanced technologies, renewing our leadership in space and aeronautics, researching ways to make American energy cleaner and more affordable, and combating the threats we face from the Chinese Communist Party.
"We will also conduct critical oversight on the billions and billions of dollars the Democratic-led Congress and aAdministration have poured into our agencies over the last two years, to hold them accountable and ensure taxpayer dollars are protected from waste, fraud and abuse."
Lucas, R-Oklahoma, said the committee "has a history of bipartisan work, and my hope is that we will continue to have a productive and collaborative relationship with our colleagues across the aisle." He said he is looking forward to working with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., ranking member on the committee.
Lucas served as ranking member of the committee since 2019, and prior to that was vice chairman. From 2011 to 2015, he was the chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, where he led the passage of the 2014 Farm Bill.
