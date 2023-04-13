ENID, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas discussed a variety of topics Thursday, April 13, 2023, during a town hall meeting at Autry Technology Center.
One topic was the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill.
Lucas, R-Oklahoma, is a member of the House Agriculture Committee, which is charged with writing the legislation.
“At a time when strengthening safety nets and accounting for higher input costs are a necessity, it’s the responsibility of the committee to work across the aisle on a Farm Bill, ensuring America’s farmers, ranchers and families have the tools and resources they need to grow the food," he told the audience, which filled the Oklahoma Room at Autry Tech.
The current Farm Bill has been in effect since 2018 and was a reauthorization of the 2014 Farm Bill, which was enacted when Lucas was chairman of the House Agriculture Committee.
Another key topic Lucas addressed was Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
FDIC will need to replace $40 billion, he said, after some big bank failures in the country.
“There has been some wild financing going on and banks will have to pay a fee to the FDIC," Lucas said. "It will be recovered with higher interest rates to consumers.”
Lucas, who is chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, also talked about the National Science Foundation, which sets standards for industry and the National Weather Service.
“I think we should consider making NWS a free-standing agency to keep it free from politics,” Lucas said.
There should be no politics involved in emergency climate situations and sounding storm alerts, he said.
Lucas talked about NASA and his experience as a kid watching space launches on a black-and-white television.
“NASA and the technology they develop is important in the space race and who controls the resources on other planets,” he said. "We are in a race with China.”
In addition to prepared remarks, Lucas took questions from the audience.
Those questions covered:
• The Russian war in Ukraine. One participant asked how much money the United States was going to spend on the war.
Lucas said Russia started this war, and the U.S. had funded 60% of Ukrainian assistance, compared to other European countries giving 40%.
“This is the most money ever from European nations in a conflict such as this,” Lucas said. “It is remarkable considering they thought these people fighting for their country would only last weeks.”
In private meetings with military experts, Lucas said he was told both armies would be exhausted by the fall and some kind of relief was expected.
He said many nations were giving Ukraine their stocks of old weapons and in some situations, accumulating new weapons.
• Threats to our country Lucas said the greatest threats to our country are the national debt and the Chinese.
“They are an industrial-based country with a huge population," he said. "They want to dominate their part of the world and their neighbors are frightened. It is called colonial capitalism.”
• National Trails designations.
Lucas said he could not support designating the Chisholm Trail and the Western Trail as National Historic Trails at this time because he feared overreach by the Biden administration.
“I supported it before Biden and his support of a 30 by 30 agenda,” he said.
The 30 by 30 agenda supports making 30% of the country's water and land to be controlled by the U.S. government by 2030, he said.
• Waters of the United States. Lucas discussed the WOTUS rules, which govern waterways in the country. He said expanding the rules it is another example of overreach by the government. In the past, WOTUS provide regulation for navigable waters of the U.S.
In 2015, the Obama administration’s WOTUS rule significantly expanded the definition of “waters of the United States” and gave the federal government authority to regulate almost any waters, including streams, ditches, ponds and creeks, Lucas said.
It was rolled back again to just navigable waters in 2020 by Republicans, Lucas said, and now Biden is trying to expand the ruling again by executive order.
Lucas said this creates problems for farmers, ranchers and landowners.
There is currently an injunction in federal court that eventually will be heard by the Supreme Court related to the jurisdiction and scope of the Clean Waters Act.
