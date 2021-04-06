ENID, Okla. — Congressman Frank Lucas spoke at the Rotary Club of Enid’s meeting Monday, discussing COVID-19, U.S. House committees, election laws and more.
Lucas, first elected in 1994 to represent Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, just recently returned to public events, saying Enid is part of his “maiden voyage” back into the world.
“It was a good turnout, and I’ve been coming to Rotary for a long, long time,” he said. “The congressional schedule doesn’t allow me to be anywhere consistently, but (Enid is) a good crowd, a vocal crowd, and these are always the movers and shakers in the community.”
The “crusader for the American farmer” removed his mask once he was at the podium and socially distanced from the crowd, thus starting his speech reflecting on the past year of the pandemic.
“I look at 2020 in many ways as the lost year ... what a challenging period, but from that came some positive things,” Lucas said at Stride Bank Center.
Lucas, a Republican, is currently ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology, which focused this past year on COVID-19 and other potential pathogens that impact lives, Lucas said.
He said it was “amazing” how quickly modern medical and research science was able to determine the nature of COVID-19 and craft different versions of a vaccine.
Lucas then urged those eligible who haven’t received their vaccine to get vaccinated — the “only way” to overcome COVID-19.
“When you walk out the door in the morning from your home, there is no guarantee you’ll come home, but there’s a high percentage of likelihood, 90% or 95% of success in the vaccine — it’s worth it,” Lucas said. “Let’s all get vaccinated. Let’s all continue to be healthy and careful.”
Lucas said the technology that “so rapidly” addressed the virus may be needed again. Last year before the pandemic hit, his committee met and discussed how many potential viruses exist that are deadly to humans — “a million plus,” scientists said at the meeting, according to Lucas.
“What we’ve gone through with COVID-19 could happen again in 100 years, or 50 years, or 20 years or three weeks from tomorrow,” Lucas said in his speech. “The supercomputers, the gene sequencing equipment, the ability to genetically create vaccines to address an issue — that capacity that ... we taxpayers have invested in for generations, as it saved us this time, will be called upon to save us again and again and again.”
He said with millions vaccinated in Oklahoma and tens of millions vaccinated across the country, “we are making real progress,” and he hopes that by this time next year, more Oklahomans are vaccinated.
Lucas also said the “lay of the land back east” is evenly divided, and that neither the 2020 nor the 2016 presidential election was decided in a landslide like previous elections.
“In particular, the last two (general elections), I don’t know that anyone was voting for someone — it was almost as though they were voting against someone both 2016 and 2020,” he said. “That doesn’t produce exactly a landslide.”
He also addressed election laws after a member said something needed to be done so the outcome of an election would be known the night after.
Lucas said if he could, he would make Oklahoma’s election laws the national standard, but he doesn’t “have the path in this environment.”
“My problem is, in the environment I’m in right now, even if I could start the ball rolling ... I have to get it through Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi’s House. I’d have to get it through Majority Leader (Chuck) Schumer’s Senate, and I’d have to get Kamala Harris, the vice president, to persuade the president (Joe Biden) to sign the bill.”
On the legislative bodies, Lucas said the House is “statistically pretty close,” with a three-seat difference between Republicans and Democrats, but the Senate is “an even tie.”
“If you got numbers that tight, then how are big, bold things going to happen?” Lucas asked.
A question was posed, asking whether there were any moderates who Lucas saw wavering to either side, to which Lucas said “it’s getting harder and harder to be in the middle.”
Lucas talked about the majority rules and budget reconciliation, and a question was posed by the audience about what it will take to get Republicans back into the majority.
He said the House is “within five” and believes in the next two years, he will get to be a chairman, but that “we’re not in normal political times anymore.” It’s always possible to “snatch defeat from the jaws of victory,” but he believes he should be part of the majority.
Lucas also addressed his roles on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Agriculture Committee, which he previously served on but is on temporary leave this session to “preserve his seniority.” The Ag Committee is two years away from crafting the next comprehensive Farm Bill in 2023, which would “address everything from conservation to rural development to ag research.”
He talked about the Emergency Relief for Farmers of Color Act, which was inserted into the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, that would benefit “farmers of color who are socially disadvantaged” by covering outstanding debt and provide outreach, training, education, technical assistance and grants, according to USA Today.
“Let’s think about a place like Oklahoma — a huge percentage of our fellow Oklahomans, especially in the eastern two-thirds of the state who are of Native American heritage, will all be eligible,” Lucas said.
He also discussed term limits and the border, saying although he understands “if I was on that side of the border, I’d want to be on this side,” but that the U.S. is a “country of laws” and people must “play by the rules.”
“The short answer is it’s out of control,” Lucas said. “We’re harping and pounding and screaming as loud as we can, but I think the Biden administration has created a situation … and they can’t figure out how to stop it without becoming even more draconian in their eyes than their predecessor was.”
