U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas was named Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, to be a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
“I’m coming home to the Ag Committee,” said Congressman Frank Lucas. “I’m proud in the 118th Congress that I’ll be returning to the House Agriculture Committee. Since being elected to Congress in 1994, I’ve been a Member of the Agriculture Committee, having had a hand in writing every Farm Bill since 1996 and serving as Chairman of the Committee from 2011 to 2015 crafting the landmark 2014 Farm Bill.
The House Republican Steering Committee and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson announced the Republican members who will serve on the committee Tuesday.
“At a time when strengthening safety nets and accounting for higher input costs are a necessity, it’s the responsibility of the committee to work across the aisle to craft a comprehensive 2023 Farm Bill, ensuring America’s farmers, ranchers and families have the tools and resources they need to grow the food and fiber and thrive in a 21st century America," Lucas said. "Even in the hyper-political and terse times we live in today, I have the utmost confidence the House Agriculture Committee can provide certainty for our producers and innovation in nutrition programs."
