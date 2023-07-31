By Tanner Holubar
ENID, Okla. — Congressman Frank Lucas discussed a variety of topics during a visit to Enid on Monday, July 31, 2023.
For one, Lucas talked about his work on the new farm bill during a speech to Enid Rotary Club members. He also spoke about other legislation currently in the works in the House.
Lucas, a Republican representing the 3rd Congressional District of Oklahoma, said communities like Enid are special in his heart, as he is always working to make the situation better for Oklahoma’s farmers.
“I’m especially fond of Enid because as a community you’ve been very important to this congressional district for my entire career,” Lucas said, “and you’ve been very important to me and not many communities that I represent have what I would describe as the complete package communities where agriculture is critically important.”
Congress is in its August recess, with a return date of Sept. 12. There will be only about 12 legislative days in September for Congress before Oct. 1, when the new fiscal year begins, Lucas said. If all appropriations have not been passed by Oct. 1, a continuing resolution will be enacted, which can hurt the process of budgets for certain committees and projects, as they would remain the same without a new appropriation being passed.
“Now, in this session of the Congress, this is basically the first half of the first half of the two-year term,” Lucas said. “This Congress is a bit challenging because of the lay of the land that the voters gave us. I am the chairman in the House Committee on Science and Technology because of 435 members of Congress. In this two-year session, there are five more Republicans than Democrats. Statistically, that makes it very difficult to get your business done some days. Now, there will be days when there’s a flu outbreak in some part of the country or a major funeral in some part of the country where we may not technically be the majority on the floor. So you don’t expect much legislation on those days.”
Lucas said there are several pieces of legislation that need to be addressed, including reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration, as well as the National Defense Authorization Act, which he said needs to be addressed before Oct. 1. He said he also expects the new farm bill, which he is helping write, also will be extended.
“We have all those issues to sort through, and that doesn’t count what’s going on in Ukraine or what’s happening in the Western Pacific,” Lucas said. “There are other things going on around the world. So 12 legislative days is gonna be quite a challenge to get our work done. Oct. 1, if I were speculating based on my experiences, I would tell you that the farm bill, which more often than not in the last 29 years has been extended by a little bit or a lot. I would suspect the farm bill will be extended. I’m optimistic. I’m hopeful. I’m working hard to get those programs signed in the law. I believe probably in February or March of next year.”
Lucas said another important piece of legislation is making the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) its own independent agency, similar to NASA. He said taking it from out of the jurisdiction of the Commerce Department would make a better situation for farmers in the country and allow for the gathering of data and creation of weather prediction models to be more efficient.
When asked about the recent discussions about UFOs by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Lucas said he couldn’t repeat what he had seen in official reports, but that he also joked he wasn’t worried about aliens from another planet.
“So I’m not nervous about little green men, but the reports about technology that perhaps we do not understand, and that’s harassing us and our allies, is valid, and those reports are available,” Lucas said. “I think ultimately, we need get to the bottom of it, but we need to make sure that someone on this planet hasn’t made a technological breakthrough that we’re running behind.”
