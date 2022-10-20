ENID, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas spoke on a variety of topics Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022, during a public town hall meeting at the Gantz Center on the campus of Northern Oklahoma College Enid.
Speaking about the November general election, Lucas, R-Okla., said losing U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring, will have a big impact on Oklahoma.
“Losing Sen. Jim Inhofe is a major blow to the Enid area," Lucas said. "He has protected Vance Air Force Base for 30 years.”
Lucas said Inhofe's retirement affects all military installations in the state because Inhofe was ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Inhofe will be replaced by Republican Markwayne Mullin, who currently is a member of the U.S. House, Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy or independent Ray Woods.
Lucas said he hopes U.S. Rep. Tom Cole, who is on the House Defense Committee, will be helpful in working to protect and expand Oklahoma's military bases and also hopes the new Oklahoma senator will step up to the task.
Lucas will face Democrat Jeremiah Ross in the November election.
Another issue of importance to Lucas is getting a 2023 Farm Bill passed. He said he hopes the new legislation will be an extension of the 2018 Farm Bill. He said it is important to aid farmers in raising the food we need.
Lucas is ranking member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. He said his main responsibility on the committee is to protect the country's science research. “
Our biggest threat is the money we spend on research and that research being stolen by China,” he said.
On other topics, Lucas said:
• He receives a lot of letters from constituents opposed to the United States providing money and assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia, which invaded Ukraine earlier this year.
“They are protecting their democracy from a Russian invasion, and we should support them," Lucas said. "We have no combat boots on the ground or planes in the air.”
• He enjoys getting back to the 3rd Congressional District and visiting.
“I’m a great believer in town meetings and facing my constituents," he said. "Ninety percent of my time is spent on case work helping people in my district work through issues.”
A small crowd turned out to hear Lucas speak for about an hour.
“I’m here because I support Frank and the RNC,” said Dennis Leavengood, a retired Air Force mechanic.
Dillon Dibrell, a 19-year-old Northern Oklahoma College Enid sophomore from Piedmont, said he came to the town hall because it was required by the President’s Leadership Council. He has never voted but is interested in campus activities and making connections.
