U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., and several other members of Congress have sent a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland encouraging her to delist the lesser prairie chicken (LPC) under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS).
The letter to Haaland cited stable population of the species and successful, voluntary public-private conservation practices that have been ongoing to protect the species for many years.
The lesser prairie chicken, a species of prairie grouse, lives across parts of five states — Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.
Under the Obama administration, FWS listed the lesser prairie chicken as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. In 2016, FWS complied with a court ruling and delisted the LPC. However, in May 2021, FWS began a 12-month review process and rushed comment period to re-list the LPC. The FWC announced its proposal to list two distinct population segments of the lesser prairie chicken.
Under the ESA, a species is threatened if it is likely to become endangered (and facing extinction) throughout all or a significant portion of its range. FWS said the loss of native grasslands and prairies of the southern Great Plains has resulted in steep declines for the lesser prairie-chicken and other grassland birds.
In their letter, the lawmakers point out pushing forward with re-listing the LPC under the Endangered Species Act would “adversely impact our constituents and their voluntary conservation efforts.”
The FSW proposed listing is a reversal from a decision the agency made several years ago to allow for voluntary conservation programs by nonprofits and businesses to protect the bird. Landowners and oil and gas companies fear that listing the bird as an endangered species will restrict energy and agriculture activities within the bird’s habitat.
The letter stated that the LPC population has increased by more than 50% since voluntary efforts have been under way.
“The federal government has spent millions of dollars to conclude that the LPC population is ultimately stable,” the letter stated. The lawmakers say the review of the LPC is “needless.”
