Lucas holds off own reelection announcement, but faces primary challenge

Oklahoma’s longest-serving member of Congress made clear Wednesday what Republican voters should expect in June’s primary, despite not officially throwing his hat into the ring for an eighth time.
“This campaign will ask the question … ‘Can you get to the right of Frank Lucas? Is there a majority to the right of Frank Lucas?’” the lifelong Roger Mills County wheat farmer said at the News & Eagle offices on Wednesday.
Lucas has not officially announced a reelection campaign to represent Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, saying Wednesday that his Jan. 28 candidacy filing was a procedural move needed to track finance data with the Federal Elections Commission.
“I would expect to be on the ballot,” he said, adding that he’d also expect to be in the majority in the House after November’s midterm elections. The official filing period is April 13-15.
But two GOP challengers are looking to unseat him first: retired Enid pastor Wade Burleson and Sean Roberts, a term-limited state legislator from Hominy.
Both men also had filed candidacy statements in January, but have yet to report any FEC campaign receipts or disbursements this year (and neither has Lucas).
The FEC’s first quarterly finance reporting deadline of this congressional election cycle is April 15, when candidates have to report contributions and/or expenses from the first three months of the year.
Under FEC statute, a person becomes an official candidate when they either raise or spend at least $5,000.
“And from that perspective, at least as of yesterday, I don’t have an opponent, since nobody seems to have raised or spent five grand on public filings,” Lucas said.
He also said he doesn’t expect any Democratic opponents this election cycle.
Lucas was first elected to represent the 6th District in 1994’s special election and has since retained his seat in several landslide victories.
Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, spanning from the Enid area, the Tulsa suburbs and the Panhandle, will expand its boundaries again in January 2023 to include the southwest Oklahoma City metro area. Lucas had represented the area as part of the state’s 6th District until 2002’s redistricting eliminated it and consolidated the area with the 3rd.
“I’m always very focused on where communities ... stand when there’s essentially a regional candidate in the 32 counties. We’ll see in the coming days,” Lucas said. “I’d like to think that I’m one of those individuals — by my track record in Congress and my track record in the district — who wears well with time.”
He said his only problem is that he’s been criticized because he doesn’t “scream enough.”
Members of all political ideologies, he said, recently have moved further down this road, whether on the House floor, on the internet or on a newspaper’s opinion page.
“Everyone seems to have adopted a super strong intensity. Everyone seems to be less tolerant of others’ opinion,” Lucas said. “And that’s a problem.
“It’s because those people don’t get anything done,” he added. “If you go scream in the corner, you’re not gonna get anything done.”
Lucas said as chairman of the House Agricultural Committee, he took two and a half years to build a member coalition and create a majority vote when pushing through the Agricultural Act of 2014, which covered farm subsidies, conservation programs and food stamps.
He said the bill was needed to provide a needed “safety net” for producers who raise the food and fiber we all need.
Since then, Lucas said the bill — which his opponent, Burleson, criticized in January as limiting the free market of the state’s ag economy — is now the fundamental basis of America’s agricultural policy.
Lucas also is currently the ranking GOP member of the 41-member House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, which he said he expects to chair by next January.
That committee, he said, worked with former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed to make the COVID-19 vaccine more easily accessible to the public by early 2021.
Lucas appeared to break rank Wednesday from numerous other Republican elected officials, candidates and party leaders, including his opponents and others campaigning for Senate in Oklahoma, who have called into the question the COVID vaccine.
“It should be called the Donald Trump vaccine,” Lucas said. “It’s made a difference.”
Both men have had three shots of Pfizer’s dose, and Trump also has repeatedly touted the effectiveness of the vaccines.
However, he said he said he didn’t agree with congressional Democrats and the White House’s mostly unsuccessful attempts to require Americans to take the vaccine.
“I have been amazed at the hesitation about a lot my constituents (not wanting to) be vaccinated,” Lucas said. “I’m not in favor of forcing anyone to be vaccinated. … but I’ve worked hard to make sure that vaccines were developed, if not to prevent the scourge, at least enable people to live who have had it.”
He said when the pandemic began, he recalled stories his grandparents and great-grandparents told him of living during the 1918 influenza pandemic, which had a high mortality of young adults uncommon for most flu outbreaks.
“But the difference between living now and in 1918 was … we live in a modern world,” Lucas said. “We have advanced so far, we have developed so many responses … we have to throw the full weight of modern science against this.”