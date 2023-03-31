ENID, Okla. — U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has announced he is not supporting federal legislation that would designate the Chisholm Trail as a National Historic Trail due to concerns about the intentions of President Joe Biden’s America the Beautiful Initiative.
House Resolution 247 would designate the Chisholm Trail and the Western Trail, which go through Oklahoma, as National Historic Trails. Such a designation has been sought for years by supporters.
However, a spokesman for Lucas said the Oklahoma Republican congressman has concerns about the administration’s initiative, also known as 30 by 30. The president is pledging to put America on the path of protecting at least 30% of its land and 30% of its ocean areas by 2030.
Lucas said he has heard the concerns of his constituents and is calling the 30 by 30 executive order a “land grab.”
“I don’t trust the Biden administration to follow the intentions of HR 247,” Lucas said through a spokesperson in his Washington office.
Biden said his action is necessary to reverse nature’s decline, fight climate change and secure the natural life support systems the country depends on for clean air and water, food and quality of life.
A public meeting was held Tuesday at Autry Technology Center to address the topic, becoming known to opponents as the 30 by 30 Land Grab.
Linda Murphy, an educator and politician who ran for Oklahoma superintendent of education in 2018, spoke at the meeting.
“This is an attempt by the Biden administration and left extremists to grab private property from landowners,” she said.
Angel Cushing, an activist from Kansas, talked about property rights and how to protect personal property.
“Be aware of laws introduced by the government regarding property,” she said.
A brochure handed out at the meeting from American Stewards of Liberty is calling Biden’s 30 by 30 initiative an unconstitutional policy shift, moving the nation founded on private propert y principles to one controlled by the administrative state.
Currently, the federal government owns about 640 million acres of land, about 28% of all the land in the U.S.
National Geographic reports most of that land isn’t managed in a way that meets the 30 by 30 standard, in part because resources are regularly extracted from a lot of it. Fossil fuels extracted from federal lands and U.S. waters contribute nearly a quarter of the country’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to National Geographic.
Biden’s executive order also places a moratorium on all new federal oil and gas leases, although existing leases are not expected to be impacted.
A brochure distributed at the meeting Tuesday by Chisholm Trail and Western Cattle Trail Association said people should fight federal land grabs by supporting HR 247.
Joe Wilson, with the International Chisholm Trail Association, said he has been working on the National Historic Trail designation for years.
The associations support recognition of the trails and oppose other bills that would designate trails without similar private property protections, he said.
In 2009, there was bipartisan support in Congress for a feasibility study on the trails. It was a long study that had to prove the trails were authentic, significant and of interest.
The historians came back with a “yes” to the national trail designation in 2019. Legislation was introduced in 2021 and has been brought forward again in 2023.
“I believe it is important to preserve history and designate the American cowboy as a hero in history,” Wilson said. “Please don’t lump the proposed Chisholm and Western Cattle Trails designation with the 30 by 30 and federal land grabs. We believe our legislation would accomplish the opposite.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.