U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas has joined the effort to amend the National Trails System Act to designate the Chisholm National Historic Trail and the Western National Historic Trail.
Lucas, a Republican who represents Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District, joined as a cosponsor with Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., in introducing the legislation.
“As our country expanded westward, the Chisholm Trail and the Western Trail became critical lifelines for the people of the Great Plains," Lucas said. "Cattle ranchers across western Oklahoma have always played an integral part throughout Oklahoma’s history, establishing a number of local economies across the Plains through trade and transportation.
"Designating these trails as historic trails will not only preserve the significance of these trails in Oklahoma and across the Great Plains, but it will also allow us to continue to educate future generations of Americans and provide countless economic opportunities across Oklahoma.”
Both trails went through what is now Lucas' district.
The national designation would fulfill a longtime dream of the late Bob Klemme, an Enid native and historian. Klemme marked Oklahoma’s portion of the Chisholm Trail — from the Red River to the border with Kansas — with hundreds of signposts, an endeavor that took seven years to complete.
Klemme, who died in 2019, also long sought the National Historic Trail designation for the Chisholm Trail.
He son, Enid resident Mike Klemme, welcomed the news.
"I know that Dad would be overwhelmed that this bill has finally been introduced," Mike Klemme said Friday. "I know that his first letter to the National Park Service to get the wheels rolling on this was written 22 years ago. Once the NPS took up the study it took nearly a dozen years for them to complete a study that recommended that the Chisholm and Great Western be recognized as Historic Trails.
"Hopefully, Congress will agree that they deserve this recognition. It should have a good chance since 90% of the expense of the recognition has already been spent on the NPS study. It's my hope that the Chisholm Trail will become as popular to international tourists as Route 66. Time to promote Enid as the hub of the Chisholm Trail."
The Chisholm Trail was a series of trails that led ranchers from Texas to Kansas, crossing the Red River though current-day Oklahoma. The trail acquired its name from Jesse Chisholm, a Scotch/Cherokee trader and government interpreter, who established a trading post in what is now western Oklahoma City on a wagon road between trading posts in Wichita, Kan., and the Red River.
According to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, more than 1.5 million head of longhorn cattle were driven up the Chisholm Trail to Abilene, Kan., from 1867 to 1871. The trail crossed the Red River south of Duncan, led north through Indian Territory, including what became Enid, to Wichita and on to the railway in Abilene.
"When we think about advances that moved our country forward, the Chisholm and Western Trails are two of those elements that helped shape the midwestern economy — with millions of cattle traveling through the Great Plains," Estes said. "Farmers and ranchers from Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Nebraska have always been a critical part of this country, and the cowboy culture that was evident on the Chisholm and Western Trails are at the very heart of who we are as Americans — hard-working, rugged and independent. Designating these trails is more than just noting paths through the Great Plains, but showcasing the historical significance of the people who traveled the more than 1,300 miles through multiple states, and their way of life."
Lucas cosponsored similar legislation — the Chisholm National Historic and Western National Historic Trail Designation Act — in the 116th Congress.
