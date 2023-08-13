Enid News & Eagle
Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring a lunch and learn on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut. Speaker is Carla Lyles, with Angels Care Home Health. She will speak on what type of services they have.
“If you are a family caregiver, come and see if this could be helpful to you,” said Twila Doucet, LTCA caregiver coordinator.
Lunch will be provided by RSVP of Enid. Call Doucet at (580) 234-7475 to reserve a spot.
