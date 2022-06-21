ENID, Okla. — All of the details of Medicare will be discussed at an upcoming meeting on Saturday morning.
Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging will host the informative open forum “Let’s Talk About Medicare” from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Five80 Coffeehouse, 122 E. Randolph.
Stacy Washburn, certified Medicare counselor, will lead the meeting, which will include discussions about turning 65 years old and retirement and answers to any questions about Medicare.
"We're trying to help senior individuals to navigate the confusion of getting into their Medicare system," said Ruth Stubblefield, executive director of LTCA of Enid AAA. "If you have questions or are confused (about Medicare), this is the meeting for you to be at."
There is no cost to attend, but anybody interested can call (580) 234-7475 to RSVP.
