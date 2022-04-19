ENID, Okla. — A lunch and learn event will be held at 11:30 a.m. May 13 at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut, according to Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Services.
Michaelle Statham, with the Alzheimer’s Association, will present “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” Lunch will be provided by RSVP of Enid.
Anybody who would like to attend the event should RSVP by May 10 to Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator, at (580) 234-7475.
