ENID, Okla. — A family caregiver lunch-and-learn event will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at RSVP Senior Center, 202 W. Walnut, according to Longterm Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging Caregiver Services.
Michaelle Statham, from Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter, will speak about “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.”
Lunch will be provided by RSVP of Enid.
Those wishing to attend the event should RSVP by Dec. 14 to Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator, by calling (580) 234-7475.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.